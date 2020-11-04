MUMBAI — “The song has a superb energy and a very positive vibe,” said Akshay Kumar on his new track, “Bam Bhole,” by Viruss from the film, “Laxmii.”
But those who have watched the video and Kumar’s expressions, body language and dancing expertise as a transgender are now only left wondering, “Is there anything at all that Akshay Kumar CANNOT do??” That also in three to four films in a year playing completely diverse characters from an army officer, a young man from three centuries back, a freedom revolutionary, a simple small-town man who is fond of his wife and wants to make sanitary pads, a counsel, a naval officer, an aged environmentalist and now, a transgender out for revenge.
Singer and rapper Viruss is on cloud nine as he is making his debut with his original rap, “Bam Bhole,” which was released by Acme Music three years back. It has been re-created by the singer for this movie.
Sharing his excitement and the pressure of working with such established names, Viruss said, “The original song ‘Bam Bhole’ was already a hit with more than 350 million-plus views when the makers approached us. Everyone was already in love with it. However, they wanted to add more energy to the song as the story and the situation of the film required it. That is where Team Ullumanati stepped in and added more power and a film flavor to it, and now, it definitely sounds like a Bholenath film anthem.”
Viruss also said that everyone, including Kumar, appreciated the work. “It was a great experience working with the whole team. Appreciations came from each one of them but the best one was from the man himself — Akshay Kumar. He told me that he had heard the original version earlier and had absolutely loved it. He also added that the song has superb energy and a very positive vibe. He was very excited and energetic on the sets,” stated the artiste.
Since it is his first song for a movie, Viruss has high expectations. “The first time is always special. Moreover, this song has always been special to me as it has given me positive energy and the blessings of Bholenath. This is definitely the best thing that has happened to me in my career and I’m looking forward to doing many other songs in near future,” he added. “I would say that also this happened with all the efforts made by Anup Prashar paaji, the owner of Ullumanati, who made everything happen.”
Viruss continued: “Anup came in touch with the makers and music coordinator Azeem Dayani. Anup paaji was initially planning to give this song to a Telugu film. But Akshay Kumar expressed his willingness to release it in his movie. That’s how we recreated this for ‘Laxmii.’ I am sure people will love it as much as they love the original version.”
Watch the new song here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.