MUMBAI — Choreographer Feroz Khan, known for designing popular dance steps for Badshah’s “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” (“Bajrangi Bhaijaan”) and “Maa Da Ladla” (remix) has created an initiative for artistes around the world. This unlock video conceptualized and directed by Khan features some of the renowned Hindi film choreographers like Ganesh Acharya, Remo D’Souza, Bosco Martis, Shabina Khan, Longinus Fernandes, Ruel Dausan Varindani, and Feroz Khan himself.
“The motive behind this initiative is to encourage people as they restart their lives in this “new normal” and to fearlessly move ahead by wearing a smile over their mask,” says Feroz Khan.
The entire video has been shot at home by the various artistes, who will surprise all with the popular thumkas and dance steps they have choreographed for films.
The video will be released on various social media platforms with the hashtag #wearasmileoveryourmask.
