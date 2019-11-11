MUMBAI — Disha Patani is definitely on a roll not only with multiple projects, but other aspects that make her the talk of the town. The actress has started the shooting schedules for her next two big films “KTina” and “Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai” starring Salman Khan in the title-role.
The actress is in awe of Khan and is inspired by him. “Salman-sir is one of the most humble and kind people I’ve ever come across. There’s this aura about him that makes you feel comfortable around him, even though he’s the biggest superstar in India. Watching him work too is nothing short of inspiring. So to sum up, I can’t decide on any one specific thing that makes him inspiring!”
