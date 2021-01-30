Talented actor Ravi Dubey has successfully impressed his loyal fan base and viewers all over with different projects. It’s a piece of well-known news that “Jamai 2.0” Season 2 is all set to entertain content lovers once again and Ravi will once again set the screens ablaze with his fiery personality! Apart from being a lead actor in the series,
Ravi has contributed in an altogether different way to this specific project. In addition to being a key element of the series, Ravi was also instrumental in writing the script of the latest teaser of “Jamai 2.0” Season 2.
Another unique aspect about “Jamai 2.0” is that Ravi had also lent his voice for the title track earlier. It’s evident from the teaser that Ravi has envisioned the creative process from a different angle which has made it so interesting.
