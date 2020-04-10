MUMBAI — “Hera Pheri” recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The hit film has, over the years, acquired a cult status, thanks to its quirky and memorable characters Raju (played by Akshay Kumar), Babubhai (played by Paresh Rawal) and Shyam (played by Suniel Shetty) and the hilarious comedy of errors in the Priyadarshan directed movie.
In a candid chat with IMDb, Shetty spoke about the reason why “Hera Pheri” is now iconic. “What makes it iconic is basically the simplicity of the film,” he says in an interview.
“ “Hera Pheri” is a film wherein everybody has problems and in those problems, there is so much humor that it is hard to stop watching. Also, it was a film where action heroes were doing comedy and being controlled by someone like Babubhai, so audiences must have found that very amusing.”
“Then, the basic script, the writing, the dialogues… the legendary direction of Priyadarshan and the entire team that worked so brilliantly. “Hera Pheri” is a perfect example of perfect teamwork.”
Having worked with Priyadarshan on various other films, Shetty added, “I knew Priyan-sir was a riot when it came to this genre. I switched over to this genre because I knew the kind of films he made and his sense of comedy was brilliant. After this movie, Akshay and I worked on “Awara Paagal Deewana” for the same producer Firoz Nadiadwala.”
Remembering the shoots of “Hera Pheri,” Shetty added, “I don’t know how the film was made, it just happened. We arrived on the sets every morning. The costumes were basically just stretched and given to us, not even ironed. The director would ask us to sleep in the afternoon on newspapers.”
“He (Priyadarshan) said ‘I don’t want you to be comfortable. When you get up, you should have rested, but stay uncomfortable. So, we wore no makeup, nothing. Akshay Kumar, Paresh-ji and I were constantly together, constantly rehearsing our lines, constantly improvising and Priyan-sir is one man who knows when to say ‘Cut!’”
The film also starred Tabu, Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Gulshan Grover and was based on the Malayalam hit “Ramoji Rao Speaking.” Anu Malik scored music.
The complete interview can be seen on the IMDb link.
