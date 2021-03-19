MUMBAI—Anupam Shyam, best known for playing the conservative patriarch Thakur Sajjan Singh in “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya,” is confident that the season two of this much-loved show will be a hit among the audience. The veteran film and TV actor now stars in the second installment of the show.
The 2009 hit TV show revolved around Pratigya (Pooja Gor), who was forced to marry her stalker Krishna (Arhaan Behl) and her struggle to fight for her rights in a regressive Thakur family, and how, slowly, she gains the support of her husband and a few others in the family.
The new season of the show “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2” premiered March 15 on Star Bharat. “We’ll make ‘Pratigya 2’ a landmark show as well. There are a lot of things which are relevant in today’s times, so this serial shows that. The society, family bond, respect and everything is there,” Shyam says, without divulging further details about the show.
The actor, who has mostly essayed villainous roles, will reprise his character of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the sophomore season of the Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll-serial.
He informs that his character is less aggressive than in the first season. “As a man grows old, his family grows, grandchildren come into their lives and he is attached to them, and the love and affection for them is a lot. My character has calmed down, though the aggressiveness is still there but a little less than before. He used to fight with his wife (Thakurain) but now he romances with her. Everyone gets a chance to speak their minds and put up their opinions,”
The seasoned actor said he is delighted to be working yet again with producer Rajan Shahi and Pearl Grey, the writer, showrunner and creative producer of the show, who he has known since her childhood. “It's great working with them. We all work like a family,” he concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.