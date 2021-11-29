JAIPUR – Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.
The wedding celebrations will be held from Dec. 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding.
However, its formal announcement is yet to be made.
Many event companies will work together to organize the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events, confirmed officials.
Representatives of these event companies are searching rooms in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur.
On the other hand, the team of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has also started preparing for the wedding.
A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort earlier this month to take stock of the situation.
According to information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.
