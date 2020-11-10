Wish people like Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma, Vishal Bhardwaj and others of their ilk (like the makers of “Mirzapur,” for instance) learn from “Welcome Home.” The violence is graphic and makes you squirm and cringe. But just as you begin to feel that such excesses need not be shown on screen (that too, just because the censors aren’t around), you realize that here is where it is justified in every sense—to first disturb us, then horrify us, and finally, just we think it is getting abhorrent, we realize that it is deserving in every way.
In short, this is the kind of bold film that can be made when there is no fear of censorship. In turn, this is why needless depravity should be eschewed on the web so that censors, who might wreck or ban such movies, are brought in.
Patriarchal tyranny is the base here, but the range moves from simple and senselessly irrational domination, like protagonist Anuja (Kashmera Irani, incredibly deglam in a casting coup)’s fiancé telling her she should not do a job. Her father even advises her to be thankful that she has actually found someone willing to marry her!
Her later colleague Neha (Swarda Thigle, again de-glam) is bullied by her arrogant brother (Siddhesh Wanikar), who keeps a hawk’s eye on her for supposedly “moral” reasons. He decides the Yes’s and No’s in her life.
The two are teaching in the same school and double up as census takers, visiting hamlets near Nagpur. And one of their destinations is a desolate bungalow literally in the middle of nowhere, where they arrive for that purpose. They find a dubious household, a docile young thing named Prerna (Tina Bhatia, incredibly made a plain Jane again), who is pregnant. There is a creepy, ever-smiling-in-a-manic way servant named Bhola (Boloram Das), a bearded and heavy man (Shashi Bhushan) who is ultra-religious and never speaks, and an even-older, seemingly sweet lady (Akshita Kumar). The two girls find things a shade odd, collect their data and move off. Prerna’s husband is nowhere in sight, and when asked when she will deliver her baby, says nonchalantly, “Bacche to mar jaate hain (The babies always die)!”
For reasons that do not become clear, the girls return to the bungalow some months later and a torrential downpour forces them to stay the night. In the middle of the night, Anuja thinks she has seen a dead body in the outhouse. In a panic, they run away from the house, only to find that a phone has been left behind. They return, deciding that they will leave first thing in the morning, but in that moment, life changes for them forever.
Based on a real incident of patriarchal sex abuse and worse, the film certainly is not for the faint-hearted. The last 20 minutes are electric in their brutality, and the gratifying part is the women dealing with the men on their own, rather than having a male come to their rescue.
Saee Bhope’s camerawork and Meghdeep Bose’s music are mood-inducing to the extreme, and director Pushkal Mahabal knows exactly what he is doing and doies not shirk away from doing it! Ankita Narang’s script packs a solid punch, and again it is creditable that a woman writer does not appear squeamish about narrating the incidents, the repugnant violence and the sexual atrocities.
Other than Anuja and Neha, the rest of the characters are shown as inhuman perverts, including the seemingly sweet dowager. Creating a special repulsion is Bhola the servant. Anuja and Neha traverse the journey very convincingly from casual women accustomed to the male domination in their lives to conscientious workers to, finally, desperate and then avenging devils. Prerna is the epitome of someone so programmed to suffer that she is virtually like a zombie almost until the end.
All these actors are phenomenal in both their outer crusts as shown and their internalizing their characters, and add a lethal quality to the narrative in different ways. The statistics shown in the end credit titles are quite unnerving when we think of society’s façade now as a changed and more “equal” setup, gender-wise.
“Welcome Home” is not for the movie-halls, and not for the mass audience. But films like these prick our sleeping consciences. Welcome Home, then, to a sickening real picture of society behind the façade. You will leave this home repelled, if not in a trembling condition.
Rating: ***
Produced by: Pushkar Mahabal, Ankita Narang, Paresh Rawal, Swaroop Sampat Rawal & Hemal Thakkar
Directed by: Pushkar Mahabal
Written by: Anikta Narang
Music: Meghdeep Bose
Starring: Kashmera Irani, Swarda Thigle, Shashi Bhushan, Boloram Das, Tina Bhatia, Akshita Arora, Siddhesh Wanikar, Hardish Pandya, Swapnil Abhyankar, Sarang Abhyankar, Mahesh Raipurkar , Romil K. Sharma & others
