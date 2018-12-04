MUMBAI— Sushant Singh Rajput, who will play the character of a ‘pitthoo’(carrier) in “Kedarnath,” underwent rigorous preparation to perfect the part. Rajput went through special training sessions by the local pitthoos. Even during the shoot, a team of ‘pitthoos’ explained techniques to lift people and climb the steps.
The actor trained for the role at real locations and did not use any body double for his part. The first song “Namo Namo” showcases Rajput’s hard work as he carries a pilgrim. He also carries Sara Ali Khan in a sequence.
Talking about the experience, Rajput recalls, “A thorough search and training is always necessary for characters in movies like these. I’m glad the team was more than helpful to guide me through the training. The vibe of ‘Kedarnath’ and the thought of divine values in the work of pitthoos only added to my motivation.”
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film goes with the tagline “Love is a pilgrimage” and revolves around the 14 kilometer-long journey from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine.
“Kedarnath” marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also is the second association of director Abhishek Kapoor with producer Ronnie Screwvala and Rajput after “Kai Po Che!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.