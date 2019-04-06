MUMBAI— Deepika Padukone has now embarked an emotional journey with her maiden production “Chhapaak” as she slips into the shoes of an acid victim survivor. However, the emotional turmoil takes a toll on the actress, and to unwind, she tunes into web series every night!
The film demands her to feel and live the life of an acid attack survivor touching upon all the adversities she feels as her character Malti. As the role is emotionally demanding, Padukone undergoes a heavy burden of sentiments, which take time to stabilize, and the actress watches light-hearted stories that lift the mood. She has been currently watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to divert her mind.
After bringing to screen the courage and valor of Rani Padmini in “Padmaavat,” Padukone personifies another tale of bravery and human spirit, drawing instances from the real life of Laxmi Agarwal, which is the base of “Chhapaak.”
