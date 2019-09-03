MUMBAI—Fans want Fatima Sana Shaikh to work with Varun Dhawan after seeing their picture together on social media.
Shaikh has been receiving a lot of love from fans for one of her latest social media posts with Dhawan. The picture received immense love for both actors, and a lot of her fans even went on to say that Shaikh and Dhawan both look cute together and should star in a movie.
One of the fans said, “Totally rooting for them to come together for a film man,” while another said directly, “You guys should make a movie together.”
Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler (“Dangal”) as well as a warrior princess (“Thugs Of Hindostan”).
Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu’s next in Bhopal, Shaikh has been extremely excited with her first collaboration with Basu and Rajkummar Rao in the ensemble cast. She will next star alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in the horror-comedy “Bhoot Police.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.