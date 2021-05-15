MUMBAI — The website koimoi.com narrates an interesting, if unconfirmed in some details, tale of the aftermath of the souring of the Raj Kapoor-Nargis relationship. We add what we know.
Kapoor was married to Krishna but is said to have crazily in love with Nargis, who first co-starred with him in his debut production, “Aag” (1948) and then in several films, including “Barsaat,” “Awara” “Shree 420” “Aah” and “Jagte Raho” (a cameo) from his own banner and “Andaz,” “Chori Chori,” “Anhonee” and others. They co-starred in 16 films in all and had a 9-year relationship.
The late veteran lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri was close to Nargis’ mother Jaddanbai, and it is said that the mother would always chaperone her on to every set. But she trusted Majrooh implicitly and when she could not go one day, Jaddanbai requested him (he was still a struggling lyricist) to accompany her on sets. And on the sets of “Aag,” Raj Kapoor asked him to contribute a song and developed a rapport with him that led to other things (A separate story we will share soon).
After being paired together, the two grew closer and their romance rumors started doing the rounds. Although Kapoor was married, the actress was said to be “totally committed to him in terms of love and business, and even put her money into his films,” says the portal.
However, after nine years, Nargis felt that Kapoor never took any action to marry her. She reportedly signed “Mother India” in 1956 as “she was unhappy with her role in the 1955 “Shree 420.””
The actress reportedly signed “Mother India” without informing Kapoor and this upset him. And during the shoot, when the set caught fire and Sunil Dutt (who played her evil son) saved her late actress’ life, a new love story blossomed in her life.
While saving Nargis, Dutt got burns and was admitted to the hospital. And soon, the two confessed their love for each other and got married. Raj was so crushed to know about her marriage with the actor that his wife Krishna had once revealed, “Night after night he would come home drunk and collapse in the bathtub weeping.”
After “Mother India,” released in 1957, Nargis’ stature shot to dizzy heights, while no more Raj-Nargis films were seen. The film helped launched all its three hitherto struggling heroes, Raaj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar (as her good son) and Dutt in a big way and is one of the biggest hits ever in the history of Indian cinema.
