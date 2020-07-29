MUMBAI — “Shakuntala Devi” is set to globally premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Anu Menon, the film stars Vidya Balan and is a biographical drama. It is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, a writer and mathematician who was popularly known as the human computer, and releases July 31.
When asked why Menon thought of making a biopic on Shakuntala Devi and what was her personal motivation in choosing this script, the director said that her daughter was her inspiration. She stated, “One day, I heard my then nine year-old daughter say that girls like English and boys like Maths. That really stung and I realized that we need to fix this.”
“That was the starting point, following which I began doing some research around Shakuntala Devi and eventually connected with her daughter Anupama in London with my co-writer Nayanika. So this is certainly a story that is equal measures personal and important to me. I do hope little girls across the world see the movie and feel differently about Maths.”
The film releases across 200 countries. Menon is no stranger to the platform, having directed the first season of the super-successful “Four More Shots Please” that spawned Season 2.
