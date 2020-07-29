MUMBAI — It is the coming together of two creative forces in the industry: Abhishek Kapoor, the celebrated director of successful films like “Rock On!!,” “Kai Po Che,” and “Kedarnath,” and Ayushmann Khurrana, the poster-boy of content cinema.
The two are joining hands for the first time to do a progressive love story set in North India, and it will begin its shooting in October.
Kapoor says, “Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theaters and watch movies as a community and for that we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one.”
The filmmaker says he is going to present Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar. Abhishek says, “Ayushmann plays a cross functional athlete in the film and he will have to go through a physical transformation that he hasn’t done before. It’s quite a challenge and he’s very committed to it.”
A cross functional athlete is a person who takes cross training in various sports activities other than the areas they specialize in. The goal is improving overall performance. It takes advantage of the particular effectiveness of one training method to negate the shortcomings of another. Cross-training in sports and fitness involves combining exercises to work various parts of the body. Often one particular activity works certain muscle groups, but not others; but cross-training aims to eliminate this imbalance.
Khurrana is excited about creatively collaborating with Abhishek and is looking forward to the film. “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that’s exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts,” he says.
Khurrana adds, “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me, but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”
The film will release worldwide in theaters next year.
