ZEE5 is all set to present the audience with yet another magnum opus titled State of Siege: Temple Attack. The thriller features Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. He has marked his digital debut with this film and fans are really excited to watch him essay the role of a commando. Akshaye Khanna's State of Siege: Temple Attack is the second instalment of ZEE5's original series - State of Siege (SOS). The first one, State of Siege: 26/11, revolved around the 2008 attacks in Mumbai and the Indian commandos who fought the terrorists. You can watch State of Siege: Temple Attack if you have a knack for watching real stories.
More about State of Siege: Temple Attack
Helmed by Ken Ghosh, the film is based on the terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat, which happened in the year 2002. The action-packed film not only features one of the most popular stars of Bollywood, but it also has a stellar ensemble cast. It includes Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Abhimanyu Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Sameer Soni, and Manjari Fadnnis among others.
Akshaye Khanna's SOS role
In the upcoming film, Khanna will be seen playing the role of NSG commander Hanut Singh. The audience loved him in the trailer and cannot wait to see his groundbreaking performance in the film. The trailer shows Commander Hanut Singh telling his senior officers that the police is not equipped to handle a situation like this. Hence, he says, ‘NSG must engage…we have to go in now sir.’ It is also shown in the trailer that Singh ‘compromises’ the mission and is relieved until next order. Later, he heroically enters the temple with his team to save the people held hostage by the terrorists.
This is not the first time Akshaye Khanna will be seen essaying the role of an Indian soldier. During his illustrious career, he has played similar roles quite a few times. His role in JP Dutta’s war film Border, will forever remain one of his most iconic and memorable performances. He was nominated for a Filmfare Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for the same. He was also seen in JP Dutta’s another war film, LOC: Kargil. In the film, he played the role of Lt. Balwan Singh. His portrayal of an Indian soldier was loved by the fans, making them even more eager for SOS Temple Attack.
How to watch SOS temple attack?
State of Siege: Temple Attack will start streaming on 9 July 2021 only on streaming giant ZEE5. You can also enjoy premium movies on ZEE5 with its new plan of Rs 499 for the whole year!
Some of Akshaye Khanna’s other films on ZEE5 include 36 China Town, Aakrosh, and MOM which were all acclaimed and well-received by the audience. State of Siege: Temple Attack is produced by Contiloe Pictures.
To know more about Akshaye Khanna’s digital debut, keep an eye on ZEE5!
