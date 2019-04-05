MUMBAI—Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Housefull” franchise shares a unique connection with the much loved Hollywood series of James Bond, as both the movie series are shot in London. For the climax, the “Housefull” films have always showcased a fondness for the metropolitan city.
The most famous secret agent has London as an exquisite location even after decades. Even our Hindi franchise, which stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, has a strong London connection from the first 2010 film to the 2012 and 2016 versions and now the film that will release this year also is hooked on the city.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala loves the city personally and professionally. The producer, who previously went holidaying to the city, loved its milieu and ambiance. The beautiful outdoors not only stand out but also bring glitz and glamour on screen.
Revisiting London for “Housefull 4,” Nadiadwala said, “London has always held a special place in my heart. Also, London is an inseparable element of my series. There is a certain vibe around the city that augurs so well with the stage and setting that “Housefull” stories demand. “Housefull” means a house full of masti, mazaa, vibrancy and energy, something that London stands for as well.” The franchise happens to be the costliest among Sajid Nadiadwala’s productions.
The newest and fourth installment will release on Diwali.
