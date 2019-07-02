MUMBAI—Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram is buzzing since the last three days with cryptic videos and images. We see one very hot and suave video, wherein he is literally taking off his casual clothes and accessories! He then winks at the camera and puts a finger on his lips as if he is hiding something big. He has also posted a picture where he is wearing a rich green Indian garment with a very secretive look on his face.
And that isn’t all! He then puts up another video wherein we see him adjusting a very cool kurta. And as usual, he ends the video with a finger on his lips and finally tells us that the big reveal is scheduled within 24 hours. Looks like something very big is brewing. Will it be another movie announcement? Only (a very short) time will tell us.
Aryan is now working with Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria (“Pati Patni Aur Woh”), Sara Ali Khan (“Aaj Kal”), Jahnvi Kapoor (“Dostana 2”) and Disha Patani in Anees Bazmee’s next. Virtually the entire gamut of GenY heroines has been covered. Who is left to unveil, we wonder.
