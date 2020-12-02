MUMBAI—Television actor Manit Joura, currently seen as Harsh Shastri in “Prem Bandhan,” has always been a fitness freak. He has been often praised for his lean and mean look. So what is his fitness secret?
Says Joura, “For me, fitness is not an activity. It is something that has to stay with you, because your body is going to support you till your last breath. You can’t take it for granted. You have to be disciplined in your eating, in your activities, in the way you sleep and the way you lead life. It’s not about going to the gym and doing your workouts.”
“Your eating and sleeping habits and what you feed your mind is what keeps you fit. At the end of the day, what you think is going to affect your body, and your physical activity is important. I don’t go to the gym all the time. Too much of workouts makes me look like a bodybuilder and makes my muscles stiff.”
Joura is into Yoga for some time now. He says, “I do a lot of Yoga and free movements that I love. Right now, I am not getting that much time, but I have my trainer and am doing Yoga for over six years. It has helped me develop an actor’s body, which is different from that of a bodybuilder’s. I read a lot, and that keeps me fit because what is going on in your mind decides what is going on in the core of your body.”
He adds, “Fitness is something I don’t take for granted. I don’t walk into a restaurant and eat anything and everything. I am pretty disciplined about it. When I started my career, I invested a lot of time in fitness and I am happy that the time I have invested before is benefitting me now. In Diwali, I had gone to my hometown and had sweets, but when I am in Mumbai, I am pretty disciplined about my schedule.”
