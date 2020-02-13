MUMBAI — Now that Adnan Sami is back with his latest single “Tu Yaad Aya,” there is no stopping the love and appreciation that the Padma Shri winner is being showered upon by fans in India and abroad.
While the views continue to multiply, we mention a cute incident that happened during the shoot of the song, produced and presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series with music and lyrics by Kunaal Verma. Those who have watched the video will be aware that there is an intense part wherein Sami can be seen wiping his tears.
Sami’s daughter Medina, who had never been to a film shoot before, visited him on the sets accompanied by his wife Roya. While it may seem natural to think that the little kid would be amazed to witness this new world of arc-lights, the reality was slightly different, something none on the set would have second-guessed.
After a little while, Sami’s two-and-half-year-old daughter started sobbing. Everyone was caught unawares at this turn of events, and when Sami asked her, “Why are you crying?” she replied, “I am crying because my Baba is crying!”
The little girl’s parents tried their best to pacify her, assuring her that everything is fine and that her father’s tears were far from real and were meant only for the camera and flowed strictly on the instructions of video director Arvindr Khaira. But again, how does a small child understand THAT?
Resuming the shoot became a challenge for the crew. Sami laughs at the incident now and says, “Finally, my wife had to take her away from the location so that we could continue the shoot.”
He adds, “My daughter loves the audio and has heard it many times. She tries to sing it. She is not able to say “Tu Yaad Aya” legibly but says “Tu Ya Ya.” Now that she is aware of the video, she insists on seeing it and cries every time she reaches that sensitive point.”
“I sat with her while she was watching the video recently and she broke into tears, and I said, ‘Medina, why are you crying now?’ and she replied, ‘I am crying because I was not there with you when you were crying Baba.’ So I told her, ‘I am there with you now. So be happy.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.