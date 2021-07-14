MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan once paid Ranbir Kapoor Rs. 5,000 in cash.
This was because Kapoor, inspired by “Jab We Met,” his 2007 film with Imtiaz Ali, suggested the title, “Jab Harry Met Sejal,” for Khan’s home production with the same director.
A pleased Kapoor had then posted their joint picture and stated, “I got Rs. 5,000 It’s something that I value. I don’t think I will spend it. I will probably give this to my grandchildren and say I got this from Shah Rukh Khan.”
A Khan fan site posted this picture recently on social media.
This reminded this writer of the late composer Raamlaxman. In the deluge of films he had signed after “Maine Pyar Kiya,” was his film, “Anmol,” produced and directed by Ketan Desai, Manmohan Desai’s son. Desai had signed the composer and then given him a signing amount of Rs. 10,000 by check. An overwhelmed Raamlaxman had framed the check and placed it in his living room.
