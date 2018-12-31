MUMBAI—Looks like two of our favorite couples, Priyanka and Nick Jonas and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena (with Taimur) are completely in love with Switzerland. And we can’t blame them for falling for this paradise on earth, with its evergreen mountains, serene lakes and charming towns and cities that make it the ideal getaway to spend time with your loved ones and, of course, ring in the New Year.
Saifeena and Taimur:
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and of course Taimur Ali Khan are in Gstaad to ring in the New Year. The couple who have been in love with Switzerland before they got hitched, are back to spend some family time at their favorite destination before returning to their busy schedules.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas
Having had an extremely busy 2018, newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra decided on some much-needed lone time with a trip to Switzerland over the holiday season. Priyanka recently shared an adorable picture with her husband by the Swiss Alps, that is bound to give you serious relationships and especially vacation goals! As per recent media reports, their week-long vacation will include a stopover at Montreux before they finally ring in the New Year in the resort town on Lake Geneva.
Switzerland has surely managed to retain its magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.