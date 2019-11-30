MUMBAI — Tiger Shroff is amidst the shoot of “Baaghi 3” in Serbia, giving fans an insight into the shooting schedule via social media. Recently, Shroff took to his handle to share a video of what he did when he got a day off from his hectic schedule.
In the video, the star was seen playing basketball and showed off some of his killer moves. Captioning the video he shared, “Ballin in my @asicsindia shoes with my bro @subhaankhan #baaghi3#dayoff#airbaaghi.”
Earlier this week, the actor shared a video from his workout session. In the video, we saw him doing his pull-up workout. He shelled out major fitness goals in the video and left his fans in awe. The graph of Shroff’s has only been going up over the years, making him one of the most bankable youngest action stars of today.
Shroff is the second millennium star after Ranveer Singh to enter the 300-crore club with “War.” Known for his sharp and clean action sequences, he is hailed as the youngest action star and the actor makes sure that he does every bit to justify this title given to him. In such a short career span he has managed to carve a niche for himself.
