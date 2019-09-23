MUMBAI — “Lootcase,” whose trailer has been dropped along with “The Zoya Factor,” is the story of Nandan Kumar, a middle-class family man finds a suitcase with 10 crore rupees in a lonely desolate market on the way back from his night shift.
However, he hides it from his morally upright wife Lata and their little son Ayush. Nandan works as a supervisor in a printing press. He pays rent, takes the train and sometimes works the night shift. He now believes the suitcase is the divine answer to all his lower middle-class problems. He starts talking to the suitcase as if it were his long-lost friend.
In the meanwhile, the suitcase’s dark past catches up with him. With absolutely no special skills or talent, the common man has to make a choice: does he fight or does he take flight for survival?
Releasing Oct. 11, and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, this dark comedy stars Kunal Khemu as Nandan, Vijay Raaz, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao and Ranvir Shorey. A Fox Star Hindi presentation, it has an engrossing trailer that promises a dark horse of a film.
Watch trailer here:
