MUMBAI — Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a team that never happened. They, however, took part in a concert series overseas, and one of the shows was in Miami. Dhanak TV, USA, presented YouTube footage of this couple enacting the chartbuster, “Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam” from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” on this show.
The two danced to this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol hit at a time when egos were clearly not so fragile and they themselves were not the mammoth names they became, though Aamir was still among the top three, like Shah Rukh. Kajol was at the top too in the early millennium during which this concert series happened.
Longer footage from Dhanak TV on YouTube features the other stars that were a part of the show as well in various combinations, with them enacting vintage or old hits galore. A cute one is “Tu Mera Chand Main Teri Chandni” (from the 1949 “Dillagi”) enacted by Akshaye Khanna and Twinkle Khanna imitating the stars of those times. The two were also a part of this show along with Rani Mukerji. “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bheegi Si” (from “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi”) was another chartbuster seen in this footage.
Incidentally, Aamir and Aishwarya did come together in the 2000 film “Mela,” but they did not have any romantic scenes. The actress did a cameo in the end opposite the other leading man, Aamir’s brother Faisal Khan. Twinkle Khanna, a part of this concert tour, was the common leading lady to both heroes.
