MUMBAI — Sudesh Bhosle is best known as the “Jumma chumma” (“Hum”) singer who has also been the voice of Amitabh Bachchan in numerous other songs as well as in a few ads and even dubbed for him occasionally. In the multi-lingual Muthoot Finance ads featuring the actor, Bhosle spoke in all the languages—in the actor’s voice.
But even Bachchan was surprised when, on one of his birthdays, Bhosle went to greet him and showed on his phone the portraits he had made not only of the actor but also of everyone from Dev Anand to Shatrughan Sinha. “He never knew that side of me!” says the singer with a laugh.
Earlier, in 2007, Shashi Kapoor had been the chief guest at the 150th anniversary celebration of Mumbai’s iconic J.J. School of Art. From a distance of 25 feet in the auditorium, Bhosle spontaneously sketched him. And when Kapoor, who had heard him imitate Bachchan and cast him as the latter’s playback voice in his film “Ajooba,” was also stunned by this side of his talent.
“Singing, mimicry, sketching and painting—I have learnt none of them formally,” Bhosle reveals. “They have all been God’s gifts to me. My father, Narendra Ramchandra Bhosle, was a huge name in the industry when film banners and hoardings would be manually painted. He worked on all the films of legendary filmmakers like V. Shantaram, Raj Kapoor and Tarachand Barjatya (of Rajshri Productions) among others, and also on “Mughal-E-Azam.” He would paint the sets for Prithviraj Kapoor’s traveling theatre earlier and worked on Marathi films as well.”
Bhosle says, “I guess I imbibed those genes—I was very good at drawing and sketching right from school, and my drawing teacher, who would be commissioned for making portraits, would tell me to execute them!”
In those days, it was a given that the number of screens (read theatres then) would usually increase on the eve of a big film’s release, and painting extra banners overnight would become a compulsion. “My father and elder sister Chandrakala, a J.J. School of Arts graduate, and many assistants worked through the night. Even my classical musician mother (from whom I got my musical genes), Suman Bhosle, was very good at painting the credits on the banner, like the director’s or composer’s names.”
He recalls. “I remember I was 14, my examinations were close, but I went to see them all working at dad’s studio. And when I asked if I could also contribute, I was allowed to do so, and my father was amazed at my work! The film was “Premnagar” (1974) starring Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini.”
For nine long years after that, young Bhosle would work with his father, attending school (and later college) largely for examinations! “I thought nothing of converting a one-inch image of a star into a 20-feet one. I even worked with crayons, pencil, ink and charcoal. Many a time, my sketches were freehand, without any rough pencil drawing below.”
A special feat the young man was fond of is when he won a prestigious Rangoli competition for two images—of Hema Malini playing the veena in “Premnagar,” and of Vinod Khanna riding a horse from “Patthar Aur Payal.” “I had those photographs, but someone stole them!” he says regretfully.
Mimicry—the third special skill of Bhosle—was also an incidental discovery, and Bhosle mastered it to the extent that he dubbed for Sanjeev Kumar in films released after his untimely death, and for Anil Kapoor in “Tezaab” when the actor was away and the film had to release. “I also got a couple of songs only because I could imitate some artistes like the late Om Prakash!” laughs Bhosle on the phone.
His maternal grandmother, Durgabai Shirodkar, was a famous classical singer, but film music was taboo in their home. Bhosle would secretly listen to film music and knew almost 300 songs by heart. But music, as a career, happened only when he became an integral part of the famous Melody Makers troupe.
“I was associated with Kishore Kumar as his co-singer, anchor and chorus singer on most of these shows, and he loved me immensely,” Bhosle reveals. “My preoccupation with art was sidelined as I became very busy. But today, with my state-of-the-art studio, built in the place of our old bungalow, with the road named after my father, as Chitrakar (Artist) N.R. Bhosle Marg, I am also returning to painting. My daughter Shruti is a graduate of the Winchester School of Arts and has designed the interiors. She works here, and makes sure I take up the brush on many days. My son Siddhant has learnt both Indian and Western music and is a singer, composer and programmer.”
He is not too keen on being involved with film music today, and says, “The crucial change that has come in is that the future of music has passed on from artistes into the hands of businessman, whose first and last bottom-line is money. The producers of the past were artistes whose sole quest was excellence. For them, that excellence would get in the money, and if it did not in a specific case, it was okay.”
He adds, “S.D. Burman, for example, was a music director who would not tolerate any interference in his work. But things started changing in the early ‘90s in particular. I remember the late Laxmi-ji (Laxmikant of Laxmikant-Pyarelal) signaling us with his eyes to keep our cool when an arrogant young man, who emanated wealth, threw a cassette on Laxmi-ji’s harmonium at a recording and arrogantly told him that he had to remake the Pakistani song that it contained! Art was no longer the domain of the artiste - but at the beck and call of money.”
He goes on passionately, “I will give you another example: try coming out with a bhajan album today and you will have a horde of lyricists, singers, music directors and musicians available, but no music company to back you! In fact, I feel extremely sorry for all the musical people active in the field and admire how they cope with all this! And now it’s much, much worse!”
Bhosle is, therefore, satisfied with his lot. He realizes that his strengths are too unique to be measured by crass yardsticks like quantity of chartbusters.
How does he rate today’s music directors? “They are truly very talented and very sharp. The problem is that corners are cut at every stage, and art suffers at the altar of Mammon.”
Bhosle loves listening to the sad songs of Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar. “It’s like attaining salvation!” he exclaims. “And I am thrilled that in the same vaastu (site in more than just the geographical sense), both music and art are flourishing side by side.”
