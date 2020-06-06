MUMBAI — The hilarious new BTS video of Ayushmann Khuranna trying his level best to break the angry ‘old’ man (played by Amitabh Bachchan)’s wall in “Gulabo Sitabo” assumes a quirky meaning when we realize that Bachchan had acted in te cult 1975 film “Deewaar.” (He had also done a 2005 film of the name “Deewaar—Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home,” which was of no consequence.
Check out the funny video aptly titled “Yeh Deewar Kab Tootegi (When will this wall fall down?)” from the quirky dramedy, which reveals Khurrana’s character as a tenant trying his best to break a wall for a scene under director Shoojit Sircar’s guidance. The “haveli” (mansion) belongs to the cantankerous landlord played by Bachchan in the film!
“Gulabo Sitabo” is a unique slice-of-life dramedy where Mirza (Bachchan) and Baankey (Khurrana), much like Tom and Jerry are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart– all things required to produce chaos.
