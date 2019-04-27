MUMBAI—Women have a knack for shopping. However, the lovely “De De Pyaar De” actress Rakul Preet Singh has certainly taken it to the next level by managing to go on a shopping spree in the midst of shooting!
The actress, who has made a splash with her impeccable comic timing in the trailer, unleashed the shopaholic in her while shooting for her favorite song sequence, “Tu Mila To Hai Na.” Some portions of this romantic number were being filmed at the shopper’s paradise in London – Oxford Street. When you are surrounded by top brands and fashion-forward styles, it’s impossible to resist the temptation of shopping, right?
And that’s exactly what happened with our lady, who plays Ashish (Ajay Devgn)’s love interest in the film. Rakul couldn’t turn down the lure to shop and dropped in at several stores, in-between shots, only to return with an armful of shopping bags from each shop!
We have the confession straight from the horse’s mouth. Recalling the experience, Singh said, “‘Tu Mila To Hai Na” is my favorite song. It reflects me and my personality very well. And we had a blast shooting it. We shot for some portions at Oxford Street, which is one of the main hubs for shopping. So, I ended up shopping from the shops in-between shots – it was just too tempting and a lot of fun.” Sure, Ms. Shopaholic!
