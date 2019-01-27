MUMBAI— It was technically a music launch for “Gully Boy,” but it was more of a showcase for Ranveer Singh’s superstardom. Not less than 2000 young boys and girls thronged the venue and were tightly packed at South Mumbai’s Richardson & Cruddas, a place once known as a reputed British firm. Now a venue for youth-oriented and other social events, on the night of Jan. 23, it became the Ranveer Singh Auditorium in effect!
The actor (after emcee Kubra Sait’s brief introduction of Alia Bhatt) mesmerized the audiences, and the crowd, waiting for 150 minutes (an event designed for 6.30 p.m. took off almost at 9 p.m.) did not seemingly mind at all – they were one with “Simmba.” The various Hip-Hop artistes who came, danced and performed with him before they did so individually, enjoyed as Singh pranced, danced, pirouetted, marched up and down the ramp in a silver spacesuit-like outfit contrasted with yellow – and of course blasted out his rap. The tag-line of the film and also a song from the film, “Apna Time Aayega,” got an instant emotional resonance with the people.
One thing’s for sure: “Gully Boy” directed by Zoya Akhtar as a dramatized saga of two real Hip-Hop artistes from the underbelly of Mumbai, may or may not be a hit, but it will resonate with the youth big-time, just like Singh himself did that night! Not since Hrithik Roshan have we seen this kind of fan adulation – and this seems to be at another level altogether.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.