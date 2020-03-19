MUMBAI — Juhi Chawla, who wore just a shirt in the song “Main Teri Rani Tu Raja Mera,” in “Lootere” (1993), did not want it to look tasteless, says the actor. Speaking simultaneously to different publications, like ‘Hindustan Times’ and ‘Mid-Day’ she opined that she was “very self-conscious!”
It was a beach sequence in a white shirt and the actor says that she was hesitant at the time of shooting it. Chawla admitted that it was “hard” for her back then, as when she signed the film she had only one hit (“Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”) behind her.
“This was a radical change in my look and feel and everything. It was all Dharmesh Darshan and his imagination. It had to be in a shirt and I was so self-conscious and asked, ‘What? I am in a shirt on a beach? Only a shirt!’”
Only when Chawla found out that Saroj Khan would be choreographing the song did she breathe a sigh of relief. “The moment I knew Saroj-ji was choreographing, I was, like, okay, because she has done work with Sridevi-ji and Madhuri Dixit, and her work has finesse. So then I was comfortable and it happened, and even I have to say that it looked quite nice,” she said.
The song saw Sunny Deol “spying” on Chawla from behind a rock as she happily sang and danced on the beach. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, composed by Anand-Milind and written by Darshan himself.
Juhi was last seen on the big screen as a caterer with acting dreams in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Regina Cassandra.
Juhi will be seen next in Hitesh Bhatia’s Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Rishi Kapoor. The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey).
