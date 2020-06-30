An old interview of Priyanka Chopra Jonas that went viral revealed how she could not get the dance steps right for a romantic song with Akshay Kumar in her first major release, “Andaaz” (2003). The actress was shooting in South Africa and after over 40 takes (!!), the choreographer Raju Khan asked her to “learn how to dance and then come back and perform,” adding, “Just because you are a Miss World, you think you can become an actress?”
The same day, however, the schedule was cut short as her hero Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna went into labor, and the unit came back to India. Chopra then joined Pandit Veeru Krishnan for Kathak. She practiced for six hours daily and the results showed when it was time to shoot! And of course in her later films, notably “Bajirao Mastani.”
Interestingly, after four films, all successful (“Mujhe Shaadi Karogi,” “Aitraaz” and “Waqt—The Race Against Time”) released within the next 24 months, Kumar and Chopra never worked together, and the grapevine has it that they had a steamy affair and his wife vetoed her as a future co-star. Interestingly again, in “Aitraaz,” Chopra played a femme fatale who tries to seduce him and then accuses him of raping her. Still, we did lose out on one of the most attractive star pairs.
