MUMBAI — The Mumbai Police July 20 made a shocking revelation that arrested businessman Raj Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi are the alleged masterminds of an international porn films racket perpetrated through their content production companies based in India and the United Kingdom.
However, this isn't the first time that allegations have come up against him in such a crime. Actress and model Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint against him in 2019 for fraud.
Poonam had filed a case against Kundra and his associates from Armsprime Media, the company which was handling her app.
She had complained that they were illegally using her videos, even after their contract with her ended.
Poonam had also made a statement that following the disagreement her number and some images were leaked. This resulted in her getting calls that were derogatory in nature.
The Mumbai police arrested Raj Kundra on July 19 and released a statement.
The Commissioner of Police said in the statement: "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.