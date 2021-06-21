MUMBAI — Neena Gupta’s memoir, “Sach Kahun Toh,” was launched June 14 by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress has made several revelations about her life in the book.
At the launch of the book, Gupta said that she has been writing the book for the past 20 years. “And I am here in my beautiful Mukteshwar house in the mountains. My husband and I were here in the lockdown and I was thinking about my life, I was thinking what have I done and what is going to happen now. There was a lot of thinking going on and I said ‘Okay, I’ll get to write my book,’” she said.
Gupta said that the decision to not reveal certain names was conscious. The book is about her journey from childhood in Delhi to the National School of Drama to being a single mother and struggling to make it as an actor.
When Gupta was pregnant with Masaba, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik came up with a proposition: “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”
In an interview, Kaushik said that he offered to marry because he did not want her to “feel alone.” Kaushik has known Gupta since 1975 and shares a close friendship with her. He knew her family as well and the two were together at Delhi University and would be active in theater.
“She impressed everyone even then—with her views and the way she carried herself,” remembers Kaushik. “We also did several films together later—like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,’ ‘Mandi’ and my own ‘Teree Sang.’”
The two actors even have pet names for each other—Nancy and Kaushikan. Gupta is now happily married to Vicky Mehra, a successful entrepreneur.
“I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock,” he told the tabloid Bombay Times. “As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humor, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need,” he said.
Kaushik said that Gupta was overwhelmed with emotion. “I told her, ‘Main hoon na, tu chinta kyu karti hai (I am here for you, you don’t have to worry).’ She was moved by the gesture and was in tears. From that day onwards, our friendship grew stronger,” he said.
Kaushik finds a prominent and shining mention in Gupta’s autobiography, as she says that he has been a true friend to her in toughest of times.
He says that he was aware that Gupta was going to mention him in the book. “She told me that she was writing about her life and asked if I had any objection. I replied, ‘Likh tu aaraam se (Relax and go on). No problem.’ I salute her and the journey she has had. My wife, Shashi, knows about my equation with Neena, who is a regular at our home. She understands and respects our friendship.”
Speaking of their friendship, Gupta said, “I had tears in my eyes because it’s amazing that a friend wanted to help you in the hour… you know when you needed him or her the most.”
She added that she will never forget what Kaushik did, because it was most beautiful thing a friend can say to help one out and to just stand by a close friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.