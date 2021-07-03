MUMBAI — Bollywood couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are seen twinning in red polka dot shirts in a throwback picture. Azmi shared the image, taken at a party, July 3.
"Could you guess that the theme for the party was polka dots? Throwback picture," wrote the actress on the Instagram post.
In the picture, Azmi is seen in a red polka dot shirt and red skirt worn with a denim jacket, while Akhtar wears a similar shirt with white lowers and a white hat. The two are seen standing with a friend in the middle.
Soon after the post, comments started pouring in from her friends and fans.
Actress Rasika Dugal commented with a heart and smiley emojis.
