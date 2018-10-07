MUMBAI— Ekta Kapoor’s film “Jabariya Jodi” has piqued interest owing to the quirky title, and interestingly, it is leading man Sidharth Malhotra who suggested the name. While one would assume “Jabariya” to mean something fantastic, the actual meaning of the title is “forced,’ making the complete meaning “a forced couple.”
The film presents an interesting take on Bihar’s “pakadwa vivaah” (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married), and the first look posters of the film have garnered a warm response from the audience. The film went on floors recently and is being shot in and around Lucknow.
Starring Aparashakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra’s friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father’s friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Jaaved Jafferi as Sidharth Malhotra’s father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, the film brings back the love pair of “Hasee Toh Phasee” (2014).
Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net, “Jabariya Jodi” is directed by Prashant Singh and slated to release next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.