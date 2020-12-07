MUMBAI—The ninth edition of “Celebrate Cinema” witnessed the presence of eminent personalities like Sudip Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amish Tripathi, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Richie Mehta among others.
Creativity can never be contained no matter what, and Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia’s premier film, communication and creative arts institute, hosted one of its most renowned annual events – “Celebrate Cinema 2020” over a span of three days. Scheduled from Nov. 26 to 28, while keeping the current circumstances in mind, this year’s celebration was entirely held as a digital event, stated a media release Dec. 7.
Owing to the unprecedented times, WWI pledged that the proceeds raised from the sale of the tickets shall be contributed towards the welfare and well-being of COVID-19 warriors.
However, enthusiasm and excitement was not compromised, as the three-day celebration of virtual Masterclasses, celebrity panel discussions and workshops unfolded. Over the course of these events, participants gained invaluable insights into every facet of the media and entertainment industry.
“Since its inception, WWI has endeavored to offer film and media enthusiasts and aspirants a platform to widen their horizons and knowledge from industry experts. “Celebrate Cinema” is our way of turning this vision into a reality. I am extremely grateful to all the guests for being part of this year’s event and for their invaluable contribution. These three days have enriched everyone who participated, and I would also like to thank the team of students, faculty and staff for putting together such a great virtual event,” said Meghna Ghai Puri, president, WWI.
The opening segment of the event featured a panel discussion on “Campus to Career: #WWIAlumniSpeak.” In the session moderated by Rahul Puri, head of academics, WWI, Aahana Kumra and Shashank Arora, actor-director Divyang Thakkar, editor Nitin Baid, creative producer Maharrsh Shah and director Arati Kadav shared what they had learned at WWI and discussed the ways in which their experience helped propel them to fame and success.
Over the course of this riveting discussion, wisdom and humor were shared in equal measure. Each panelist emphasized the importance of having a formal education in film and media, which helped them in their respective career journeys.
The subsequent panel featured a Masterclass led by the team of “Paatal Lok.” In a discussion moderated by Anjum Rajabali, head of department—Screenwriting, WWI School of Filmmaking, the cast and crew members, Sudip Sharma (creator), Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh (actors), Prosit Roy (director) and Sagar Haveli (writer) delved into the crucial role of a script in crafting a strong narrative. While Sharma shared the importance of viewing a situation from every angle in order to craft a compelling story, Ahlawat encouraged the aspiring actors by underlining the importance of advanced preparations to essay a character.
The second day of “Celebrate Cinema” began with “Celebrate the Grand Narratives of Indian Mythology,” featuring Subhash Ghai, founder & chairman, WWI, and award-winning author, Amish Tripathi. The session was moderated by Chaitanya Chinchlikar, vice-president, WWI. Delving into India’s epic cultural and mythological heritage, the panel discussed how the lessons of the nation’s past rich civilizations can be applied in a modern context.
Praising Ghai as a modern-day philosopher, Tripathi championed the incorporation of Indian culture in modern education systems. He also drew attention to the impact of Western, algorithm-based education on Indian society, a shift away from traditional Indian educational models, which emphasized using both parts of the brain. As he concluded, “Do fun creative things to strain your right brain.”
Following this, Rajabali moderated a Masterclass with the team of “Thappad,” featuring director-writer Anubhav Sinha, actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati and writer Mrunmayee Lagoo. Important societal issues such as gender inequality and domestic violence were discussed, and valuable lessons were learnt about the depiction of these issues in the media and the steps society needs to take to overcome them. They also raised the audience’s awareness of the prevalence of these issues with women of both lower- and upper-class families.
The final day hosted an interesting discussion titled “New Directors on Netflix,” which saw the participation of debut directors Honey Trehan and Anvita Dutt, and Srishti Arya, director, International Original Film, Netflix India, alongside Rajabali, who moderated the session. Over the course of this session, the audience was given insights into how Netflix collaborates with content creators, and its role in promoting new talents.
Trehan and Dutt shared the stories of their breakthroughs as first-time directors, the struggles they faced, and their ultimate journey to a Netflix release. Arya encapsulated Netflix’s approach by stating, “We look for stories that have something to say, something that is rigorous and diverse.”
The excitement and enthusiasm continued to run high for the final Masterclass of the event, held alongside the visionaries behind the Emmy award-winning Indian crime drama, “Delhi Crime.” This highly anticipated session saw Rahul Puri moderate the discussion with creator-director Richie Mehta, executive producer Kilian Kerwin and dialogues writer Sanyukhta Chawla Shaikh. The conversation revolved around the making of the series – drafting the script, collecting data to form a story and maintaining a sense of realism throughout.
When the question of originality in cinema arose, Kerwin stated that there are plenty of new materials being produced, but the true challenge lies in creating stories that are both original and compelling. Mehta concluded the session by stating, “The next generation of cinema goers will be dependent on screenplays, which are limitless.”
The event also saw a plethora of insightful workshops held in conjunction with WWI’s various schools. These sessions covered several aspects of the media and entertainment sector with workshops on Color Correction with DaVinci Resolve, Stop Motion Animation, Adobe Spark Post, writing for podcast, media start-up, acting and fashion styling among others. Participants had the opportunity to expand their knowledge through these workshops conducted by faculties and members of the respective fields.
WWI once again upheld its tradition of awarding meritorious students with scholarships. This year, Saloni Sakhardande (Filmmaking – Cinematography) and Akash Nayak (Advanced Diploma Filmmaking – Producing) were awarded the Shri Amitabh Bachchan Scholarship 2020 and Sunanda Murali Manohar Scholarship 2020, respectively.
Announcing the awards, Ghai shared the following words of wisdom, “A scholarship is not just a reward, but a responsibility on a student to do even better in life and become a thought leader to inspire younger generations.”
Like previous years, “Celebrate Cinema 2020” also highlighted the social cause of Organ Donation. Emphasizing on the importance of this year’s social cause, WWI celebrated Organ Donation Day on the second day of the annual event, encouraging the participants to pledge to donate organs and be life savers.
