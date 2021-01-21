MUMBAI—Since its inception, Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, has distinctly aimed towards providing quality education to the aspirants of the film, communication and creative arts industry. Taking this philosophy forward, Whistling Woods International has affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development to develop a new university to inspire creative young minds.
The Academic Affiliation Agreement was signed between Prof. Sibnath Deb, director, RGNIYD and Ms. Meghna Ghai Puri, President, WWI, in the presence of Kiren Rijiju, honorable minister of State (independent charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, and Subhash Ghai, chairman and founder, Whistling Woods International.
This association, aimed at mainstreaming Film & Creative Arts education and endowing it with academic excellence, will enable Whistling Woods International to offer Bachelors and Masters programs in the areas of Filmmaking, Animation, Gaming, Media & Communication, Fashion, Music, Design, Event Management and several other Creative and Performing Arts.
Kiren Rijiju said, “Whistling Woods International is an international institution in the true sense and I am extremely impressed after visiting the campus. With this alliance, WWI and RGNIYD will aim at working towards adding the right perspective to people’s outlook towards cinema and the world, in addition giving a new definition to it. I extend my sincere gratitude to Whistling Woods International and the team for their efforts in raising the standard of Film and Creative Arts education in India.”
The programs offered by WWI under this association include:
· B.Sc./B.A. in Filmmaking with specialization
· B.A. in Screenwriting
· B.A. in Acting
· Integrated 4-year program– B.Sc./B.A. + PGD in Animation
· Integrated 4-year program – B.Sc./B.A. + PGD in Game Design
· B.A. in Music Production & Composition
· B.A. in Fashion Design
· B.B.A. in Media & Communication
· B.B.A. in Event Management & Experiential Management
· Integrated 4-year program – B.A. + PGD in Visual Communication Design
· PGD in Experience Design (UI/UX Design)
· MBA in Media & Entertainment
· MBA in Event Management & Experiential Marketing
· MA in Filmmaking with specialization
· MA in Screenwriting
· Advanced Diploma in Acting
· Diploma in Screenwriting
The Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, set up in 1993 under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. RGNIYD, acts as a think-tank for youth-related activities in India, and was declared an Institute of National Importance in 2012, by an Act of Parliament No.35/2012.
