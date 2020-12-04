MUMBAI—Who’s the biggest fan of Poo, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”? None other than the effervescent Ananya Panday.
In a conversation with Khan, Panday shares everything from her go-to fashion looks to a sneak-peek into her cooking skills, on “What Women Want Season 3.” She lets the fan-girl in her loose and shares her most ‘Poo’-inspired moments. And so, Khan also feels that if Poo were to be created today, Panday would be perfect for the role!
Lavishly complimenting Panday on her looks as a diva, she stated that Panday gives everyone fashion goals on Filmy Mirchi’s online show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.