MUMBAI — Recently, Hrithik Roshan visited the city of Udaipur for an event. Over there, the actor was asked who he reveres as his role-model in life, and his answer gives away the most significant perspective of which we must all take note. His answer told us all about how we see growth and evolution, which has been always synonymous with Roshan in his two-decade-long career.
“My role model is myself 20 years from now!” he said to everyone’s surprise. “I try and imagine the kind of person I want to be, the kind of values I want to have, the kind of character I want to build as a human being, the things I want to achieve in life. So to be able to achieve those things, what kind of a person do I need to be right now, that becomes my process,” said the actor, giving us the vision to be able to see one’s evolution and to aim at achieving it.
What Roshan said stands true to how we have seen the actor make sure that he imbibes change, constantly improve and do his best. From bringing new characters to life on screen to holding strong to the podium as everyone’s inspiration, the actor has done it all every time, and with each passing year, we see Roshan setting new records. We now know the reason for his success, growth and thus for the unfathomable love that he receives.
The dual roles in his debut film “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai,” and in “Krrish,” “Koi…Mil Gaya,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,” “Lakshya” (as actor and not the film), “Dhoom:2,” “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Guzaarish,” :Agneepath,” “Kaabil,” “Super 30” and “War” are all clear indications of his source of inspiration!
