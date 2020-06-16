MUMBAI — Can I answer this question accurately? I wonder. I do not think so.
With an intelligent man like him (he could discuss the cosmos, Sanskrit ‘shloks,’ Jean-Paul Sartre, philosophy and more), one can never be sure of the inner human being. Amitabh Bachchan got it right—exceptional intelligence often leads to such contretemps, in his rambling tweet with a point.
The Man I Met
First things first. Rajput was never a friend, not even someone who came to know me very well. I had heard stories that he was arrogant and high-handed, and having had sufficient experience of such people, instantly saw that he was not. He was sweet and cordial in a reserved way, with a very nice smile. I met him just twice, maybe briefly a third time. And he shared some memorable statements with me.
“I have this inability to express in front of several people still, though luckily this does not happen in front of either an audience or the camera. When I quit television, it was to want to do a film-making course abroad.” (2013)
“At one level, all my films, including my five films to come, are experimental and might go anywhere. But I want to challenge myself, be unsure whether I can pull off the role, and that’s what keeps an actor like me going.” (2016)
“I have always selected roles where I do not know whether I can do the characters. I put in the same amount of thought and work into “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!” as into “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” but the results were totally opposite. It takes anything up to seven months to make a film, and about two-and-a-half to three days to know whether it will work or not. So I cannot screw up my seven months worrying about what will happen in the three days after the film releases!” (2017)
“And to my mind, even when I left college midway, I was always a superstar. And once I fed that information into my brain, I locked it and threw away the key! Because that is NON-NEGOTIABLE!” (2017)
“I must preserve the vulnerable side I have that comes useful in my acting.” (2017)
“When I was offered my 55th and 56th characters (the two incarnations) in “Raabta,” I thought, ‘I think that I can, but I don’t know if I can pull off two diametrically opposite characters in 2.10 hours.’ That was enough to make me accept the film!” (2017)
“The director, editor and people who create the background for my frames are all doing their best for me. To take the example again of my last film, you know I am not Dhoni, so I must have great talent to make you know I am not Dhoni but am playing him when he is still alive. For that time you are completely with me. So when in one shot, Dhoni himself thought it was a face replacement when in fact it was a body replacement, it felt very good. As an actor, it gave me a high!” (2017)
His choices were unconventional, but his dedication amazing. For “Chandamama Door Ke,” a film which never took off and was about outer space, he actually went to train at NASA, fulfilling his ambition of one time to be an astronaut, and wore their uniform and trained so hard (including the zero gravity part) that he impressed the team there. For “Kedarnath,” in which he played a “piththu,” a man who carries baggage and even human beings over the mountainous terrain of a shrine, he did exactly that as prep! As Dhoni, he practiced a special shot Dhoni had mastered to the extent that the cricketer himself was surprised.
In fact, Rajput went so much INTO his characters that he told me that it took a while to come out of them. Which is why it is curious to know why he took such a step when he had faced characters who faced and won over insurmountable odds in “PK,” the Dhoni biopic or “Chhichhhore.” We wonder if his forthcoming film “Dil Bechara,” in which he plays a man dying from cancer, had also depressed him.
More importantly, things were never the same in his film career in recent times, leading to the “bullying camps” theory and so on. His last film “Sonchiriya” was a non-starter. After that, his actioner, “Drive,” forever in the making and remaking, failed to hit theaters and went on Netflix as producer Karan Johar needed to safeguard his investment after a dismal product. He opted out of “Romeo Akbar Walter” (this anyway bombed) and there was nothing else coming.
Meanwhile, even as investigations will continue, according to a minister, into professional rivalries affecting him, tragedy has hit his family again: his cousin brother’ wife Sudha Devi, who had stopped consuming food after hearing the news of his death, died while his funeral was on.
A well-known sensation-mongering news channel person called me on the day Rajput died, asking for quotes. Putting a fake “concerned” tone in his voice, the reporter asked, “What is this kind of thing happening nowadays?” as if suicides were rampant. I replied that the last suicide, that too for known reasons, among stars in HINDI cinema was by Guru Dutt in the early ‘60s!
What came across clearly was that he wanted me to speak on Rajput’s suicide rather than on him as man and actor. Such is the muck that has been rampant in the print and TV media since, with a frustrated has-been like director Abhinav Singh Kashyap calling Salim Khan, Salman Khan and family “the head of the serpent that destroys careers.”
There are also talks of a bullying lobby, and we wonder why rank outsiders like Ayushmann Khurrana, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra made it big when Kangana Ranaut (herself an outside who has made it) raises the topic of nepotism again in her viral video.
There are allegations that the weirdo actor-cum-critic Kamaal R. Khan was hitting out at Rajput, saying the industry’s top names had all boycotted him, but if Rajput really took his remarks seriously, it only lends more credence to Bachchan’s postulation.
After all, in the limited films Rajput did in seven years, there were two Yash Raj projects, and a film each with Neeraj Pandey, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Nitesh Tiwari, Dibakar Banerjee, two films with mentor Abhishek Kapoor (he was the only newcomer in “Kai Po Che!” that he repeated), Fox Star Studios, UTV, Sony Entertainment Networks and Dharma Productions.
Rajput was also set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in a biopic digital series, “Stories of India.” The project was announced mid-2018 to celebrate Indian geniuses spanning 2,000 years from 540 BC to 2015 AD. All 12 biopics were to be a part of season one.
The show was to be backed by Innsaei, a venture launched by Rajput along with his business partner Varun Mathur. He was the director in two more companies, Vividrage Rheality Pvt. Ltd. and Front India for World Foundation, launched in 2019 and January 2020 respectively with the same partner. In these companies, Rajput was listed only as “Sushant Singh.”
So did business issues or financial problems lead to his untimely end? Will we ever know?
