MUMBAI—Last year, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding was the most talked-about affair in the film industry. Interestingly, their wedding picture has received the highest number of likes on Instagram for an Indian celebrity.
Padukone is not only the most loved celebrity actress on social media but also has a massive presence across the globe. She recently made her fans go ga-ga over her MET Gala look. Now, she has dazzled at the red carpet at Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning.
Padukone also has the highest number of mentions on Twitter. Every other day, the actress gets mentioned in various posts, and testimony of the same is the listing of 3,877,769 mentions on Twitter under the hashtag #DeepikaPadukone.
Interestingly, Padukone had never shared a solo selfie on her official Instagram account until the day of elections 2019. Sharing the same, Padukone had captioned it as “Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I’m from. So for those of you confused on my behalf...please don’t be!Jai Hind! #proudtobeanindian #govote.”
Well, let us give Mrs. Deepika Padukone Singh a new name – Digital Deepika!
