MUMBAI— While rumors about Shraddha Kapoor being signed opposite Varun Dhawan are making the rounds for Remo D’Souza’s dance film produced by Bhushan Kumar, the actual news, as of today, seems to be that three A-listers are being considered. Kapoor’s rumor comes attached with another one – that the film in question is “ABCD 3” as it has D’Souza, Dhawan and ‘now’ Kapoor!
However, what is infinitely more intriguing and interesting is that Katrina Kaif is out of the film. And while common producer Kumar reveals that her dates were clashing with the modified schedules of “Bharat,” there is an interesting twist; a blind item in a Mumbai tabloid a month ago left no doubt that Kaif and the film were being spoken about and that she was unhappy with her role in that film or/and the script.
This item appeared before the release of “Zero,” Kaif’s second disaster this year after “Thugs of Hindostan.” But with her sense of script that held her in good stead in the first 12 years of her career, Kaif must have sensed things were not right. Obviously, her roles in both disasters were abbreviated as well and were not what heroines’ roles are made up of. No harm in taking precautions, is there?
