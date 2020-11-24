MUMBAI—She is now the “Mismatched” girl. Who doesn’t recognize Prajakta Koli? The YouTuber and bonafide youth icon, more commonly known as MostlySane, has given us some awesome, relatable and funny content over the years. With millions of followers, she has garnered love and attention, and has tickled our funny bones almost every single day.
But now, we see her in an entirely different avatar as Dimple Ahuja in Netflix’s “Mismatched.” Though a social media star, Koli auditioned for the role, along with many other aspirants, and went on to land the nerdy, geeky, ambitious character, starring alongside Rohit Saraf. But did you know that Prajakta almost did not give the audition?
Koli recalls, “My audition is such a story, because I was supposed to be on a flight to Tokyo the same time that my audition for the series was being held. And then Tokyo was hit by a typhoon and my flight got delayed by four hours. So I then went for the audition directly from the airport, without having done my hair or makeup, still in the clothes I traveled in, which was a sweatshirt and sweatpants. I was wearing my glasses and I literally just dashed into the audition room, gave the audition, dashed back because I had to go to the airport to catch my flight, and with zero expectations.”
Aren’t we glad she made it! As a perfect match in that avatar for a show called “Mismatched!” And “Mismatched” would not be anywhere close to what it has turned out minus this ace. Yes, we are already fans of Koli!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.