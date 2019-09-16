MUMBAI—“Jungle Cry” is the new film starring Abhay Deol, who is portraying the character of real-life rugby coach Rudraksh Jena.
Producer Prashant Shah has been involved in some capacity or other behind films as assorted as “Love at Times Square,” “Jaan-E-Maan,” “Ta Ra Rum Pum,” “Dostana.” “My Name is Khan” and others and has worked with names like Dev Anand, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.
He said, “When the script was brought to me by (producer) Shabbir Boxwala. I visited the Kalinga Institute of Social Studies (KISS) and met the children who had won the World Cup. Based on my observations, we rewrote the script in tune with an international format. Finally, we got Sagar Ballary (“Bheja Fry” and “Bheja Fry2”) to direct the film.”
He added, “As I have worked with many legends of the industry, I understand how creativity converts into commercials aspects of filmmaking. I also have my core interest as a storyteller. That’s why I decided to step out and produce my first film according to my vision.”
“Jungle Cry” is based on the tribal kids who managed to make their way to international sport with the help of real-life hero Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS, who provided 30,000 kids with free education, food, accommodation and clothes. There is the character of an English rugby coach, Paul Walsh, who is played by Stewart Wright (“People like Us”). Emily Shah, in her Indian debut, plays a physiotherapist.
The film travels from India to London. Welsh actors Julian Lewis Jones (“Invictus”) and Ross O’Hennessy (who played the lord of bones in “Game of Thrones”) are also in the cast.
The movie is set to release at the end of this year.
