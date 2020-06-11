MUMBAI — The man who made his actual debut as a narrator 51 years ago with “Bhuvan Shome,” and was rejected after an audition before that by All-India Radio, Amitabh Bachchan no less, has been approached to lend his voice to navigate Google maps for Mumbai, goes the buzz.
So far, Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen has been helping Mumbai-ites across the city, but as per the tabloid portal “mid-day.com,” since Bachchan “has the most influential and recognizable baritone, he is the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. He has been approached, but the contract has not been signed yet.”
Obviously, the remuneration will be exorbitant, and again obviously, the recording will be done from his home. And the ball, right now, is in the Big B’s court.
Interestingly, this is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has given voice to Google Maps. In 2018, Yash Raj Films and Google joined hands to use Aamir Khan's character, Firangi from “Thugs of Hindostan” for the map app. This was in lieu of the promotions proposed for the film. Bachchan remained unavailable for comment.
