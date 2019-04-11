MUMBAI (IANS) — Will Smith has ticked off Bollywood from his bucket list.
A clip of his Facebook show, “Bucket List,” shows the 50-year-old star meeting with several famous Bollywood actors like Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria as he prepares to film one of the industry’s famous dance sequences for a film here. He danced to “Radha Teri Chunari.”
“In my spiritual practice, I’m trying to be comfortable being embarrassed, but I do not like being embarrassed,” Smith said in the video.
As he greeted the actors on the set of the Karan Johar production, “Student Of The Year 2,” Smith said that while he felt nervous he managed to get “a really good sense of what makes Bollywood tick because it’s what makes me tick.”
“People go to the movies because they want to have fun, they want to feel good. But then by opening themselves to this collective emotional experience, an opportunity is presented where we can actually learn something about life,” said the “Independence Day” star.
The actor is following in the footsteps of his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who launched her show, “Red Table Talk,” last year.
Another actor who featured on Smith’s video was Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer April 4 shared a clip of himself on the theme song of “Men In Black” titled, “Big Willy style”. The video, which features Singh in a black suit, is a tribute to Smith.
Smith also said he got a new perspective towards life and the truths of the world after exploring the culture of India.
Smith has visited India several times, once to promote his Netflix movie, “Bright,” in Mumbai and once to be part of a summit in New Delhi. The “Men in Black” star always takes out time from his busy schedule to experience different facets of the country.
He has expressed his fondness for the country through the social media – be it about ticking Bollywood off his bucket list or about going on a spiritual sojourn.
On April 7, the actor shared some glimpses of his trip to Haridwar.
“My grandmother used to say, ‘God teaches through experience.’ Travelling to India and experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world,” he posted along with several photographs.
In the images, he has captured the essence of Haridwar. In one, he is seen meditating, and looks peaceful in a white T-shirt and garlanded.
In another, he is seen engrossed in a conversation with a priest. In a third photograph, he is showing his hand after performing puja with milk, ghee, water and more.
The actor also shared a short video of Ganga aarti, in which he is seen interacting with some of his Indian fans but through eye gestures.
His fans were ecstatic. One user said: “You are looking Indian,” while another wrote: “I can see it in your eyes Will... keep on this path.”
Another user posted: “I love this so much! Thank you for embracing our culture and religion.”
