MUMBAI — Patriotism may have changed shades somewhat in the millennium from the jingoistic cinema of the Congress era with the pacifist “padosi mulk” (neighbor country), an unnamed nation creating trouble for us — complete with oriental junior artistes and other stereotypes, or the few films looking at our internal rogue elements. But something that has never changed in Hindi cinema is the firm belief that movies with the “deshbhakti” element inspire and fire us.
And the audience is ever-ready for more.
And so, whether it is the two films that dramatically changed the fanciful element in such movies in patriotism to real-time, almost reality-based desh-prem, viz. “Border” in 1997 and “Sarfarosh” in 1999, or “Gadar—Ek Prem Katha” (2001) that harked back to the genesis of the country that went to overt and proxy-war with us: Pakistan, mentioning the country by name, the Indian citizen welcomed them with fevered enthusiasm in the wake of 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 Kargil memories and continued terrorism.
Since a few years now, both Republic Day and Independence Day are occasions when films featuring patriotic elements are screened, and with the current trend for biopics of all including lesser-known or unknown patriots and historic events, this fever has burgeoned. “Rustom,” “Toilet—Ek Prem Katha,” “Gold,” “Satyameva Jayate,” “Parmanu,” “Batla House,” “Mission Mangal,” and “Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl” have all been released in Aug. 15 week, with “Airlift,” “Pad-Man,” “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and “Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi” coming on Republic Day.
Tradition is being followed even more today: Eid means a Salman Khan film, Diwali means a big-ticket release, especially for maybe Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan or Ajay Devgn, and so on. And so, patriotism has also become a kind of tradition.
This year, we look at the following Independence Day fare to enthrall and entice—entertain, in short, and while “Shershaah” was always set for this week, “Bhuj: The Pride of India” comes in by default, because, had it not been for some problems with the script and Sanjay Dutt’s illness, the film may have released long back.
Then there is “Bell Bottom,” aimed at Aug. 19 to hit theatres worldwide, and “200—Halla Ho,” releasing on an OTT platform Aug. 20.
Finally, “P.O.W.: Bandi Yuddh Ke” streams from Aug. 13 on MX player. This was a mid-2016 release as a serial on television, starring Amrita Puri, Purab Kohli, Satyadeep Mishra, Sandhya Mridul and Manish Chaudhari, which was directed by Nikhil Advani, Gauravv K. Chawla, Kaashvi Nair and Nikhil Gonsalves and was aired for 110 episodes (!!) on Star Plus. It finally is available for free viewing at the viewer’s convenience.
Here are the details for those who want to watch patriotic fare this Independence Day and week, while, perhaps, chanting “Vande Mataram,” the national song, or “Jana Gana Mana,” the national anthem.
“Shershaah”
Already released today, “Shershaah” is the bio-pic of Paramvir Chakra-winning martyr Capt. Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra. The film has been made with the blessings of the Batra family, which selected Malhotra as the right actor to play the late soldier (and his living twin). Malhotra, in turn, roped in mentor Karan Johar and his banner Dharma Productions to back the story. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and co-starring Kiara Advani as Capt. Batra’s ladylove Dimple Cheema, who decided to remain unmarried after his demise, the film is carrying great reports. It has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Capt. Vikram Batra is a Kargil war hero and played a crucial role in India’s victory.
“Bhuj: The Pride of India”
This time, it is the saga of Indian Air-Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war, motivated 300 local women in and around Bhuj in Gujarat to rebuild the airstrip destroyed by enemy airplanes. The non-military all-female force toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase. This was a pivotal moment that not only boosted the morale of the armed forces, but also helped India win the war. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Karnik, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. Never mind if Karnik, a Maharashtrian, sings Punjabi songs in the film!
“Bell Bottom”
This espionage thriller is “inspired” by real events in the early 1980s and is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari. It stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film was officially announced Nov. 2019 with a release date—Republic Day 2021, so the delay is not so much. “Bell Bottom” is about some unforgettable spy heroes of the era and has Dutta playing Indira Gandhi’s role. It is co-produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Pooja Entertainment.
“200 Halla Ho”
The film has patriotic overtones—simultaneously tackling both casteism and rape. A criminal accused of rape and molestation tries to get away, using the loopholes of the system, but 200 Dalit women dole out justice to the criminal. Starring Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru and others, the film is based on a real story, and is produced by Yoodlee Films, the filmmaking branch of India’s oldest music label, Saregama (earlier HMV). This fare is for those who want to have their dose of patriotism at any cost, for not only is the story fictional in the Indian sense, but is based on a foreign source.
“P.O.W.: Bandi Yuddh Ke”
This 2016-2017 TV serial now available for streaming on MX Player (for free) is is loosely based on the Israeli drama “Hatufim.” After spending 17 years in an enemy prison, two soldiers, who seem to be hiding a dark secret, return home. The two families try to pick up where they left off, but a government agent tries to expose the dark secret. The government agent tries several methods to expose the soldiers.
This year, patriotism seems to be in overdrive, as there is no new NON-PATRIOTIC fare either on OTT or cinema over the next two weeks, unlike in previous years when there was a mix of desh-prem and other films. But with big screens in limbo, perhaps this not-surprising state of affairs seems easily explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.