MUMBAI—There were not as many stars on the sky that night as they were at the Westin Mumbai Garden City Oct. 30, where the most awaited asiaSpa India Fit and Fabulous Awards was held. Celebrities from movies, glamour, fitness, sports, and lifestyle came in full force and made the night a spectacle.
After the resounding success of WELLFEST 2018 in Delhi, India’s leading luxury wellness and lifestyle magazine asiaSpa India proudly brought together the unique festival of wellness to Mumbai.
Curated by Parineeta Sethi, chief editor, and publisher of the magazine, the festival not only celebrates people who are already 'fit and fabulous,' but also inspires others to achieve their wellness goals. Over the years, asiaSpa’s signature wellness featured the best of the wellness and fitness industry, and this year too, wellness icons and enterprises across various categories across the country were recognized and felicitated.
While Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Gauahar Khan, and Shradha Salla bagged the Fit & Fabulous awards, the evening also saw celebrities including Karishma Tanna, Nandita Mahtani, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Karan Tacker, Iulia Vantur, Simone Khan, Elli Avram, Divya Khosla Kumar, Queenie Singh, Pooja Makhija, Terrence Lewis, Namrata Purohit, Yash Birla, Atul Kasbekar, Farah Khan Ali, Shivoham, Samir Purohit, Eefa Shrof, Alanna Panday, Deanne Panday, Sameer Nerukar, Nawaz Modi Singhania, Nikhil Kapur, Aarti Surendranath, Ksrija Surendranath, Anil Singh, Shweta Shetty, Samir Srivastav, Waluscha De Souza, Pria Kataaria Puri, Hema Hariramani, Malavika Mohanan and Sheeba Akashdeep, who walked away with the prestigious ‘Fit & Fabulous’ trophy.
The event marked asiaSpa India's second edition showcasing the wellness and fitness industry. Sethi said “Given how well WELLFEST 2018 was received in Delhi, it was but natural to bring the festival to Mumbai. Via this festival, we seek to highlight the many paths to the destination of wellness. Not only do we have informative sessions that teach how to incorporate wellness into our daily lives, we are also felicitating achievers from all walks of life for their determination to remain fit and fabulous, over all else.”
Partners and sponsors to the awards are Lufthansa, Amazing Thailand, Technogym, Balance by Deanne, Iosis and Visit Monaco.
