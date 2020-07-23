MUMBAI — ZEE5 announced that shoots of some of its Originals have resumed, with units following and maintaining all restrictions and safety. “Naxalbari,” one of the most awaited Originals, stars Rajeev Khandelwal and shooting has started in Goa.
“It is always a great feeling to be back after a hiatus and meet and work with fellow crew members. The world has changed and we are very quickly adjusting to and accepting the new normal. We are one of the few web series that have started shooting and hope that we are able to achieve success despite the challenging and a little hostile circumstances,” said Khandelwal.
“I am playing an STF agent in the web series and you need to embody that character because it has so much intensity to it. Sturdiness is a natural demand for it and keeping a moustache look is something that I have donned for the very first time. I hope the viewers approve of it. The bigger challenge is balancing sophistication with the right intensity effortlessly. All in all, it is going to be a huge task for the director Partho Mitra. The most interesting part of shooting right now are the action scenes in the dense jungles, in the rain with muck and slush all around. The friendly company of worms, birds and occasionally a few slithering reptiles adds to the fun and adventure. From dawn to dusk, it is a complete new experience!” adds the actor.
The eight-episode action-packed series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fight against a red uprising. It is a race against time for his character Raghav—a cop up against all odds. This is a series that alternates between the dense jungles of Maharashtra and metropolitan cities, which increasingly become hotbeds for the Naxal ideology.
The star cast includes Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Aamir Ali. The show is directed by Partho Mitra and produced by Arjun and Kartik for GSEAMS.
(0) comments
