MUMBAI— Sony Entertainment Television’s “India’s Best Dancer” is currently a popular dance show on the small screen. As the show inches towards its finale, the viewers will witness nail-biting competition among contestants. This weekend, the contestants will take on the judge’s challenge wherein they will be paired with each other without their choreographers Nov. 7.
Coming Nov. 8, get ready to witness one of the most crucial ‘battles’ between Remo D’Souza and his team; Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit J. Pathak, Sushant Pujari, Rahul Shetty and Abhinav Shekhar. They will also promote their new song “Log Kya Kahenge,” which is directed by Remo D’Souza.
Remo and his team will have a great time on “India’s Best Dancer” and the contestants will also give a special tribute to Remo Dsouza on his famous tracks such as “Badtameez Dil” and “Haaye Garmi.” After many unique acts, dancing gurus Punit and Salman also will shake a leg with Malaika Arora on the song “Chokra Jawaan.” This weekend promises many fun moments and endless banter as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.