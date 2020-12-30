MUMBAI—Wizikey, Asia’s fastest-growing PR- SAAS Startup and Asia’s first Media Intelligence and Outreach company, highlights the top 100 Bollywood newsmakers in India in the year 2020.
The year 2020 belonged to OTTs, and with these new-age formats gaining popularity during the lockdown, actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao managed to remain the talk of the town this year. With the Sushant Singh Rajput case seeing maximum traction during the year, Rhea Chakravorty did make to the Power Rankings: Bollywood Report, but not without attracting a lot of negative attention.
Deepika Padukone has been the biggest newsmaker celebrity in 2020. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were close behind in the top 10 newsmakers of 2020 (mentioned according to rank).
During the pandemic, when viewers remained locked in for most part of the year, OTT platforms, a new era in the world of entertainment, witnessed a rise in viewership and subscriptions. Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi found their spot with the leading heroes of “Bollywood.”
Anshul Sushil, ceo and co-founder, Wizikey, commented, “In a year of social distancing, when Bollywood had to overcome various challenges arising as a result of the pandemic, it is interesting to see the emergence of OTT as one of the most loved genres by the Indian audience. By leveraging our Big Data Technologies such as Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning, we have taken a deep dive into the industry and arrived at the Power Rankings 2020.”
Some more interesting finds from the report include:
A lot of fresh faces like Tara Sutaria have found their place in the ranks, despite the tumultuous times that Bollywood was experiencing due to the pandemic.
With shows like “Bigg Boss” gaining TRPs, Salman Khan saw consistent mentions across the year. Surprising to note, Shah Rukh Khan barely makes it to the top of the ranks.
Owing to a lot of controversies and the entire conversation on nepotism, Kangana Ranaut has also made it to the list.
The Report Methodology of Bollywood has been created with Wizikey’s proprietary AI and ML technology, data mining, and analysis for Top Bollywood Celebrities. A total of 5 million news articles sourced from over the year have been used for analysis in this report. Over 20K+ distinct journalists have been covered in the analysis. These articles are spread across 500+ distinct publications. They have considered the top 100 (!!!) Bollywood Actors/Actresses (Sourced from third party research and News platforms).
Wizikey, launched in 2019, has grown to 1000+ users over 250+ businesses, who have created more than 2500 stories in over nine languages. It is one of the fastest-growing Enterprise Software for Communications in Asia and has raised seed capital from Indian Angel Network, with names like Ajai Chowdhry (co-founder, HCL), Alok Mittal (co-founder and ceo, Indifi), Ambarish Raghuvanshi (ex-cfo, Info Edge), Keshav R Murugesh (ceo, WNS), Raman Roy (chairman, NASSCOM and chairman, Quattro), Sanjiv Bajaj (ceo, Bajaj Finserv).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.